William Kneisley (1955 – 2026)

(Cherished Husband, Father, And Friend)

William R. Kneisley, age 70, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at Brookview Health Care Center in Defiance, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born Oct. 24, 1955, in Kenton, Ohio, to the late Robert and Dorothy (Byers) Bates Kneisley. On Oct. 24, 1990, he married Deona Bartley, who survives.

Bill was employed for many years as a machine operator at Silgan Containers Corporation. He was a proud Army veteran who served in Hawaii during the Vietnam War.

Bill enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, drag racing, and was a hard worker who provided for the family he loved very much.

Survivors include his wife, Deona; sons, Brian (Jennifer) Groce, Chris (Sharon) Kneisley, Jeremy Deckard; daughters, Thena (Charlie) Rowe, Geneine (Jeremy) Baer; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Danny Kneisley of Indian Lake and Charles Bates of Hicksville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Susan Kneisley and Kathy Kneisley.

Visitation for Bill will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at Restoration Tabernacle, 9119 Christy Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Janet Strickland officiating. Military funeral honors will be accorded by the combined Defiance VFW Post and Active Army Honor Squad. A fellowship meal and gathering will be held at the Defiance Eagles, 711 West 2nd St., Defiance, following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Restoration Tabernacle, Defiance, Ohio. Online condolences and the guest register may be shared and signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Kneisley family.