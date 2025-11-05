Cecelia Flegal (1938 – 2025)

(Owned & Operated The Bread Bowl In Edgerton)

Cecelia Ann (Dillon) Flegal, 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on November 2, 2025.

She was born on March 28, 1938, in Manhattan, New York, to Richard John Dillon and Martha May (Wagner) Dillon.

Cecelia graduated from Napoleon High School in 1957. That same year, she married Edwin Brown in Napoleon, Ohio, and together they raised six children: Tim Brown (Marie), James Brown, Mike Brown (Tracy), Jennifer Newcomer (Mitch), Tony Brown (Amanda), and Matt Brown (Peggy).

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Joanne Best, Lucille DeTolve, Ethel Granath, Harold Dillon, Bobby Dillon, Roy Glass, Carol Rudolph, Richard Dillon Jr., and Cynthia Bunke; and her beloved husbands, Harold Flegal and Marvin Schultz. She is survived by her younger brother, David (Priscilla) Dillon.

Cecelia’s love for people and her generous spirit touched everyone she met. She was a talented beautician and later owned and operated The Bread Bowl restaurant in Edgerton, Ohio, with her late husband Harold Flegal.

She had a gift for creativity, whether through painting, cooking, or her warm hospitality. She loved animals, cared deeply for her friends, and delighted in her growing family.

She was the proud grandmother of twenty-two grandchildren: Brett Brown, Nicole Brown, Alexandrea Schmidt, Amanda Erickson, Alana Brown, Chelsa Blue, Kayla Beldon, Matt Brown, Bethany Brown, Laura Brown, Thomas Brown, Delanie Brown, Bailey Sawicki, Connor Brown, Nathaniel Goodwin, Dylan Goodwin, Madison Evans, Sloane Riehle, Carter Brown, Jonah Brown, Ethan Brown, and Greta Brown.

Her joy multiplied with her nineteen great-grandchildren: Hannah Brown, Bennett Brown, Owen Schmidt, Kase Blue, Corban Blue, Arielle Blue, Chevelle Shaw, Avaya Levy, Everett Stark, Barrett Beldon, Eli Brown, Merl Yanez, Wyatt Jackson, Lincoln Harold Brown, Kinsley Page, Bentley Goodwin, Ileigh Goodwin, Vada Goodwin, and Lucas Goodwin.

Cecelia was a faithful member of Trinity Bible Church in Edgerton, Ohio. She enjoyed spending time with her painting group and especially treasured her lifelong friendship with Arlene Cook, her best friend and partner in countless adventures over the years.

She also found joy in simple pleasures — sharing a meal, laughing with loved ones, and visiting her favorite restaurant, Michelle Wu’s, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Cecelia’s life was defined by love — for her family, her faith, her friends, and every creature great and small. Her warmth, humor, and generosity will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her.

A Celebration of Life with visitation will be held at Trinity Bible Church in Edgerton, Ohio, on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cecelia’s honor may be made to the Williams County Humane Society or CHP Hospice of Defiance County.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.