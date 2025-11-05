Randy Trowbridge (1957 – 2025)

(Chaplain For Delta Fire Department)

Randy Lee Trowbridge, age 68, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his Delta home, Monday, November 3, 2025.

He was born on September 11, 1957, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin—one of seven children born to Ray and Adeline Trowbridge. From the very beginning, his life revolved around two things: Jesus and family.

He attended North Central Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he met the love of his life, Kathy. The two married in July 1982 and built their life around a shared belief that by following Jesus first, they could love people wherever God called them.

After serving as a youth pastor and school principal in Fostoria, Ohio, Randy accepted a call to become lead pastor in Delta, Ohio—a community he would faithfully serve for more than 33 years.

From parades to building projects, nursing home services to Sunday mornings, he showed up as a devoted shepherd, loving people wherever the door opened.

In addition to his pastoral role, he served as the Northwest Sectional Presbyter for the Assemblies of God for 16 years and as the Fire Department Chaplain for over 26 years—always ready with encouragement, prayer, and a calm, steady spirit.

Though life brought challenges—including a more than 22-year journey with Parkinson’s disease—Randy lived as he preached: confident that God was with him through it all.

He faced each day with a joyful heart, a steady faith, an unwavering hope, and that trademark smile that could light up a room. Wherever he went, his Bible was never far from his hand, serving as his compass, comfort, and constant reminder of God’s promises.

Randy is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Roger and Ashley Trowbridge, and Sharon and Nate Grenier; and grandchildren, Titus, Gloria, Aunnica, Aliza, Ariella, and Adelena. He is also survived by his siblings Connie (Russ) Breeze, Kenneth (Jane) Trowbridge, Coleen North, Carla (Terry) Klein, Renee (Randy) Waterhouse, Margie (Garry) Teigland, and Sharon Ellis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Adeline Trowbridge; parents-in-law, Roger and Geraldine Culbertson; brothers, Keith Trowbridge, Steve North, and Paul Ellis; and grandnephew, Levi Logan. Randy fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. Now he’s home—whole and healed—in the presence of Jesus.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta, with a Fireman’s Walk By at 6:30 PM. A funeral service celebrating Randy’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 10, 2025 at the Delta Assembly of God, 405 W. Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 with Pastors Chad Gilligan, Harold Schutte, Josh Plaisance and Stacy Brankel officiating. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Building Fund at the Delta Assembly of God, 405 W. Main St., Delta Ohio 43515 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.