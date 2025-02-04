Four County Mechanical Systems & Piping Labs Receives Donation

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DONATION … Pictured (L to R): Jeff Slattery (FCCC Superintendent), Robert Ratliff (Student), Karter Sickle (Student), Tasha McCabe (Johnston Supply of Bryan), Rick Bachman (FCCC Director of Career and Technical Education), Steve Steingass (FCCC Mechanical Systems & Piping Instructor), Jeff Kaiser (Kaiser & Son Heating and Cooling of Edon), Braylon Polter (Student), George Eggers (Student), and Ray Gibson (FCCC Career and Technical Education Supervisor). The group stands alongside the newly donated high-efficiency, gas, forced-air furnace, which was generously provided through a joint donation from Johnston Supply Company in Bryan, Ohio, and Jeff Kaiser of Kaiser & Son Heating and Cooling in Edon, Ohio. This donation, valued at $1,800, will serve as a valuable teaching aid for students in the Mechanical Systems and Piping Lab at Four County Career Center.

PRESS RELEASE – The Mechanical Systems and Piping Lab at Four County Career Center has received a donation that will enhance student learning and hands-on training.

Thanks to a joint contribution from Johnston Supply Company in Bryan, Ohio, and Advisory Board Member Jeff Kaiser of Kaiser and Son Heating and Cooling in Edon, Ohio, the lab is now equipped with a brand-new high-efficiency, gas, forced-air furnace.

This generous donation, valued at $1,800, provides students with the opportunity to train on industry-standard equipment, preparing them for successful careers in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).

The addition of this advanced furnace will allow students to gain valuable experience in installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting—skills that are essential in today’s workforce.

“We are extremely grateful for this support,” said Mr. Steve Steingass, Mechanical Systems & Piping Instructor.

“Hands-on experience with high-quality equipment like this is vital for our students as they prepare to enter the field. This donation will have a lasting impact on their education and future careers.”

Four County Career Center extends its sincere appreciation to Johnston Supply Company and Jeff Kaiser for their commitment to career and technical education.

Their generosity helps ensure that students receive top-tier training in real-world applications, keeping them at the forefront of industry advancements.