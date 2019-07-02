Charles “Chad” Coffelt (1967-2019)

Charles A. “Chad” Coffelt, age 51, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.

He was born in Marion, Indiana on July 30, 1967 to the late Charles Coffelt and Shelia Edwards. On August 26, 1995, he married Michell Pearson, and she survives. Chad worked for Dana Holding Company as a Warranty Administrator.

Chad enjoyed camping and anything to go along with camping. He also greatly enjoyed hanging out with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish Chad’s memory are his wife, Michell; children, Charles K. Coffelt, Kane Hively, and Julia Coffelt; grandchildren, Bailey, Harley, Kaeden, and Eli; brothers, Arnie (Penny) Havens and Ronnie (Bren) Havens; and sister, Missy Crosby. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John Morris; brother, William Michael Crosby; and his grandfather, Gilbert Edwards.

The family would like to invite everyone to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at 1819 N. 800W, Converse, IN 46919. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Warsaw, IN, at a time and location to be announced. Memorial contributions in Chad’s memory may be directed to the family, to be used towards a charity of their choice.

Online condolences may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio is honored with Chad’s care and arrangements.

