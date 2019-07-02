James “Mike” Gibbs (1946-2019)

James M. “Mike” Gibbs, age 73, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 7:30 P.M. at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier, Ohio. Mike was a truck driver for many years with the former Chamber’s Leasing. He enjoyed watching races at Oak Shade racetrack and truck pulls.

James M. Gibbs was born on March 10, 1946, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of and Elmer James and Myrtie Lois (Edinger) Gibbs. He married Georgette A. (Koch) Maag on January 16, 1981, in Montpelier and she survives.

Mike is also survived by his sons, Jamie Gibbs, in Wisconsin, and Shannon Gibbs, of Bryan; stepdaughter, Jessica (Jeff) Davis, of Oberlin, Kansas; stepson, Clayton (Rachel) Maag, of Edon, Ohio; granddaughter, Catherine Gibbs, of Montpelier; step-grandchildren, Marah and Sophia Davis, both of Oberlin, Kansas, and Ella and Audrey Maag, both of Edon; brother, Gary (Dee) Gibbs, of Belle Center, Ohio; and sister, Trudy (Roger) Dietsch, of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Timothy Gibbs.

In accordance with James’ wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with his arrangements. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

