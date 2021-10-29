Charles “Chuck” Murry (1935-2021)

Charles E.”Chuck” Murry, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, October 28, 2021 after battling Parkinson’s Disease for several years.

Chuck was born in Winameg, Ohio on February 7, 1935 to the late Clarence and Grace (Guilford) Murry. His first wife, Marilyn, preceded him in death in 1998 and he married his second wife, Jane Newlove, and she survives.

Chuck was a US Army Veteran, serving his country from 1956 through 1958. Following his military service he worked as a truck driver for Roadway for over 34 years.

Chuck was a member of the Crossroads Church in Wauseon and the American Legion Post 265 in Wauseon. Chuck also served as a Special Deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and served as a Captain in the fire department for over 24 years.

In his spare time Chuck enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie and served on the Fulton County Fair Board for many years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Jane; children, Lisa (Steve) Pursel; Mike (Kim) Murry; David (Gwen) Murry, all of Wauseon; step children, Jeff (Wanda) Newlove; Jill (Troy) Armstrong; 8 grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, Marilyn he was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Murry and his sister, Louise Rupp.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta, from9:00 to 11 AM on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 where memorial services for Chuck will begin at 11 AM. Burial will be private for the family.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Fulton County Fair Foundation or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in Chuck’s memory.

To send flowers to Charles “Chuck” E. Murry’s family, please visit our floral store.