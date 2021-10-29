Beverly Comden (1936-2021)

Beverly Marie Comden, age 85, of Ney, Ohio, passed away at 5:09 P.M. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Comden was a 1955 graduate of Bryan High School and was employed as a cook at Bryan Nursing Care Center, retiring in 1992 with over twenty-five years of service.

She was a member of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club. Beverly also enjoyed bowling when she was younger and was an avid BINGO player.

Beverly Marie Comden was born on February 21, 1936, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Ray D. and Lucile (White) Wheeler. She married Robert Lee Comden on November 4, 1960, and he preceded her in death on October 27, 1992.

Survivors include three daughters, Christine Comden and Deb Comden, both of Ney, and Pam (Scott) Reeb, of Stryker, Ohio; one son, Ronald (Mary) Comden, of Ayersville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Brittney, Kimberly and Joshua; three great-grandchilden; four sisters, JoAnn Blomeke, Betty Edwards, Pauline Davis and Shirley McCreery; and two brothers, Paul and Larry Wheeler.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Robert Lee Comden II and her siblings, Carolyn Wheeler, Anna Walker, Raymond Wheeler, Jean Rath, Evelyn Tarr, Richard Wheeler, Robert Wheeler, Fredrick Wheeler and James Wheeler.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan. Interment will follow in Ney Cemetery, Ney, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to charity of the donor’s choice.