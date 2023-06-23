Charles “Dick” Mann (1934 – 2023)

(1952 Graduate Of West Unity High School)

Veteran

Charles Richard “Dick” Mann, 89, formerly of Monticello Indiana and Bryan, Ohio peacefully passed away Friday June 16th, 2023 at his residence in Brookston, Indiana.

He was born March 4, 1934 in West Unity, Ohio to Dudley and Helen (Geesey) Mann. During his youth, he enjoyed fishing at Devils Lake in Michigan with his uncles; Chon, Bill, and Ralph.

In High School, he played basketball and was nicknamed “Stretch” because he was so tall for that timeframe.

After graduating from West Unity High School in 1952, he attended Toledo University and earned an Associate Degree in Accounting.

He was drafted into the Army in 1956 and was stationed in Seoul Korea during the Korean War. In 1960, Dick married Beverly Strite of Ottawa, Ohio.

They had two children; Pam Mann of Bryan, Ohio and Gretchen (Mann) Walker of Brookston, Indiana and two grandchildren; Abigail Walker and Elizabeth Walker.

Dick was the Assistant town clerk in Bryan, Ohio for a number of years after he returned home from Korea.

He then worked at First National Bank of Bryan, currently Huntington Bank, overseeing operations and internal auditing for over 30 years until his retirement in 1996.

After retirement, he enjoyed being the Treasurer for many non-profit groups; Red Cross, Bryan Community Concert, Methodist Men, and the Bryan Lions Club.

He volunteered most of his time to the Lions Club, earning him the distinguished Melvin Jones Award for Service. He was most proud of this award, showing his commitment to the community and his fellow neighbors.

Dick enjoyed nature; bird watching, fishing, taking walks in the woods, and tending to his numerous plants, flowers, and landscaping.

After living in Bryan, Ohio for 50+ years accumulating years of memories with great friends and family, he and Beverly moved to Monticello, Indiana calling a lake house their new home for 14 years.

Being involved with his grandchildren’s activities, making new retired friends, and fishing filled his days. He also enjoyed attending the Monticello United Methodist Church and volunteering for “Soup for the Soul”, a church mission to help feed the hungry.

Memorials in his honor to the Methodist church to benefit this community outreach program would be what Dick would have greatly appreciated.

Dick will be laid to rest at the Riverview LOOF Cemetery in Monticello, Indiana. Springer Voorhis Draper Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A family memorial gathering is being planned in Ohio for later this Summer.

Friends and family are encouraged to share a photo, a memory, or messages of condolence at www.springervoorhisdraper.com