Charles Fitzwater (1941-2019)

Charles H. Fitzwater, 78 years, of Sherwood, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. Chuck was born January 4, 1941, in Paulding County, Ohio, the son of the late George and Mabel (Shellenbarger) Fitzwater-Bishop.

He was a 1959 graduate of Oakwood High School. He married Rebecca J. Dunlap on December 30, 1989 in Delphos, Ohio, and she survives. Chuck currently served as a County Security Officer for the Defiance Common Pleas Court and is an Associate Deputy for the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department.

He previously worked as the Chief of Police in Sherwood. Chuck was a lifelong Machinist, working for several different machine companies, and was also a co-founder of Mid-City Products in Sherwood. Chuck was active in his community, serving on the Sherwood Fire and Rescue, attaining the rank of Captain, the Sherwood Village Council and many of the committees and boards which operated under that umbrella. Chuck had a love for antique tractors, guns, and camping. He treasured the time spent with his family and helping others any way he could.

Surviving are his wife Rebecca of Sherwood; six children, Steve (Laura) Fitzwater of Sherwood, Leann (Jeff Hartman) Fitzwater of Defiance, Trina (Ned) Wixson of Wasilla, Alaska, Stephanie (Earl) Moore of Brookville, Indiana, Chad (Brandy) Kern of Caro, Michigan and Eric (Michelle) Kern of Farwell, Michigan; 19 grandchildren; one brother, Rick (Karen) Fitzwater of Defiance. He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant son, Thomas Fitzwater and one brother, Glenn Fitzwater.

Visitation for Charles H. Fitzwater will be held from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, with a Sherwood Fire Department and Defiance County Sheriff’s Department Walk Thru beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Funeral services for Chuck will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Kenneth Ladd officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Delphos, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit or to the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com

