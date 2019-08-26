Sheila Damon (1952-2019)

Shelia D. Damon, age 67, of Wauseon, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Indian Meadows Nursing Home.

She was born in Guin, Alabama, on June 29, 1952 to the late Leroy and Lucille (Nichols) Sanderson. On September 15, 1973, she married Gerald L. Damon, and he survives.

Shelia worked at Perfection Finishers for many years, retiring in 2015. She was a member of True North Church in Wauseon. Besides her family, she loved to paint, play cards, and bingo. She was also a member at the Senior Center.

Besides her husband, Gerald, Shelia is survived by daughter, Molinda (Jerry) Wotring; son, Gerald L. (Jackie) Damon; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Leon (Cindy) Sanderson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sherry Hiatt; Maternal grandparents, Lenard and Mame Nichols; and Paternal grandparents, Joe and Nola Sanderson.

Funeral services for Shelia will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Pastor Rex Stump will officiate; and there will be no interment. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, also at the funeral home.

Those planning a monetary contribution are asked to consider the Benevolence of the Family. Online condolences may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored with Shelia’s care and arrangements.

