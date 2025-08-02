Charles Gaskill (1942 – 2025)

Charles B. Gaskill, age 83, of Edgerton, passed away Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by his family.

Charlie retired from Edgerton Metals after 25 years of service, then worked at Sauder Woodworking for another 15 years prior to his retirement.

He served the Village of Edgerton by serving on the fire department for 15 years and on the EMS for 10 years. Charlie loved playing cards, was an avid sports fan and enjoyed riding ATVs.

Charles B. Gaskill was born May 21, 1942, near Spencerville, Ohio, the son of John W. and Ruth E. (Breneman) Gaskill. He graduated from Spencerville High School in 1960. He married Sondra Jean Fissel on April 8, 1961, and she preceded him in death.

Charlie is survived by his sons, Craig (Chris) Gaskill of Stryker and Brian (Kim) Gaskill of Edgerton; daughters, Kim (Chuck) Herman, Kelli (Charlie) Entenman, both of Edgerton and Kerri (Steve) Goltare of Bryan; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl Gaskill of Spencerville and Merl Gaskill of San Antonio; sister, Marilyn (Dick) Heitz, of Delphos and special friend, Angie Kennerk of Edgerton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sondra and a granddaughter, Daniella “Dani” Goltare.

Visitation for Charlie will be held on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

The family requests memorial donations to the Williams County EMS, Edgerton Volunteer Fire Department or the Edgerton Senior Center.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.