Shawn Roose (1974 – 2025)

Shawn M. Roose, 50 years of Bryan, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in his residence. Shawn was born November 21, 1974, in Bryan, the son of Ronald and Karen (Lorentz) Roose.

Shawn was a graduate of Bryan High School. After graduation, Shawn headed west to engage in farming, which he loved to do.

He also assisted Oberlin Farms. Shawn enjoyed fishing, golf, farming and collecting John Deere H series tractors. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Surviving are his parents, Ron, and Karen Roose of Bryan; one brother, Brian Roose of Bryan; nephew, Zane Roose; two nieces, Rachelle Leyva, and Ellyianna Roose; his grandmother, Norma Lorentz and a host of aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Evelyn Roose and Glen Lorentz.

To honor Shawn’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home is honored to serve the Roose family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to be made to Bryan First Church of Christ.

