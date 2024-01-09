Richard “Dick” Schuler, Jr. (1954 – 2024)

(Skilled Electrician & Union Member)

Richard “Dick” Schuler Jr., age 69, of Adrian, MI, passed away January 3, 2024 at Hospice of Lenawee. He was born October 8, 1954 in Toledo, OH to Richard and Beverly (Boddy) Schuler Sr.

Dick was an extremely hard worker from a very young age, beginning with his first job as a paper boy to scooping ice cream at Baskin Robbins.

He forged a career as a skilled electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 8. Dick went on to become a project manager, traveling across the United States overseeing the construction of various casinos and event centers. He absolutely loved his career.

Dick was a sports enthusiast. He was inducted into the Whitmer Hall of Fame for his football prowess. He enjoyed nearly all sports, especially golf, football, and wrestling.

Dick cheered for his favorite teams of OSU and Detroit Lions and loved watching and playing golf. Above all, he cherished watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events.

Dick loved warmer climates and his favorite travel destination was Florida where he was fortunate enough to have a second home in Naples. He also enjoyed cruising the Caribbean and down the Danube River.

His family will miss his Saturday morning car wash and detailing service of whatever car was parked in his driveway. They will always remember his daily exclamation of “Make today the Best Day Ever”.

Dick is survived by his wife, Vickie Schuler; children, Derrick R. (Stephanie) Schuler, Dean A. Schuler, Dale R. Schuler, and Kali (Anthony) Stidham; step-children, Joshua Vergote, Abby Vergote, Justin (Helena) Snyder, and Brandon (Elle) Snyder; grandchildren, James R. Schuler, Stella Schuler, Preston Schuler, Noah Schuler, Ava Stidham and Juliana Stidham; step- grandchildren, Jayden, Haley, Ava, Axil, Avery and Camryn; siblings, Suzanne (John) Lauch and Penny (Tom) Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the Walker Funeral Home in Toledo. Interment followed in Toledo Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or a charity of the donor’s choice.