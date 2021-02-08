Charles Keatley (1953-2021)

Charles E. Keatley, age 67, of Fayette, obtained his wings on Saturday, February 6, 2021, after a long, hard battle with Lung Disease. He was a U.S. Army Veteran with a beautiful soul and a big heart. He dedicated his life to giving to those in need even when he was in need himself at times.

He loved going to the Toledo Art Museum, flying airplanes, and teaching children about art. He will be missed tremendously. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Keatley; mother, Doris Brown; and brother, George Keatley.

Surviving is his girlfriend, Lavina Manion; sister, Lani and James Mylek, her children, Tammy Escalera, Dawn Keatley, Troy Keatley; sister, Peggy Keatley, her children, Michelle Keatley, Jody Rome, Alisha Anderson, Johnny Anderson; sister, Jeri Keatley, her children, Brandy and Jason Malarkey, Bobbie and DeVante’ Bryant, Keith and Linda Burgess; son of brother, George, Jacob Keatley. He is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

A time of visitation and fellowship will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Elara Caring or the Fulton County Health Center. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Charles’ caregivers. To all of those wonderful, amazing, compassionate medical staff at Fulton County Health Center and Elara Caring. You helped Charles to leave us peacefully and not alone.