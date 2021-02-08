Normagene Ely (1925-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Normagene J. Ely, 95 years, formerly of Bryan and Pioneer passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier, with her family by her side. Normagene was born September 16, 1925 in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest and Mabel (May) Mercer.

She was a 1943 graduate of Pioneer High School. Normagene worked as clerk at Pioneer Kroger and then worked at ARO Corp until the war ended. She was a homemaker, always taking care of the family.

Normagene married Richard Rush Ely on September 5, 1945 and enjoyed 66 years of marriage, until his passing on December 15, 2011.

In her free time, Normagene enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, bowling and family genealogy. She loved spending time with her family, especially supporting her grandchildren in their activities.

Surviving are her four children, Karen Buckman of Jonesboro, Arkansas; Barbara (Marty) Freese of Santa Monica, California, Rick (Jodi) Ely of Pioneer, Ohio, and David (Jody) Ely of Sylvania, Ohio; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

Normagene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; two brothers, Edgar Mercer, and Ronald Mercer; four sisters, Leota Ellerbusch, Betty Turner, infant sisters, Dorothy, and Bonnie Mercer.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no public visitation and the family will hold private family services. Interment will be made in Floral Grove Cemetery, Pioneer. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Normagene to make memorial contributions to the Williams County Humane Society or a hospice organization of the donor’s choice.

