Charles L. Finney (1939 – 2026)

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(Lifetime Member Of Delta Eagles)

Charles L. Finney, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026.

Prior to his retirement, he had worked at the former Dinner Bell Products in Archbold for 25 years, then at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for 15 years.

Charles was born in Delta on Dec. 7, 1939, the son of Elmer and Jean (Makula) Finney. On April 5, 1963, he married Sharon McKeever, and she survives.

He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Charles was a quiet man who loved classic cars and was a member of the former Dreamers Car Club. He was a lifetime member of the Delta Eagles and a member of the Wauseon American Legion Post 265.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Finney of Wauseon; daughter, Julie Hernandez of Wauseon; son, Dave Finney of West Unity; son, John (Paula) Finney of Delta; and daughter, Cara (Lesly) Finney of Napoleon. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jared, Jena, Janae, Brittany, Nick, Andrew and Paige; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence Finney of Wauseon; and sister, Donna Bowerman of Delta.

There will be no funeral services. Interment will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.