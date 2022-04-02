Charles Parsons (1945-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 2, 2022

Charles L. Parsons, age 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:28 A.M. on Friday, March 31, 2022, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Mr. Parsons was a lifelong farmer and had been maintenance manager at Glenwood Estates in Napoleon, Ohio, for many years.

He also enjoyed gardening and was a longtime participant in the Garden Street Market in Bryan.

He collected guns, trucks, and tractors and was a member of the farm toy club at the Williams County Fairgrounds.

Charles L. Parsons was born on November 23, 1945, in Trenton, Michigan, the son of Harold Laverne and Erma (Northrup) Parsons.

Survivors include his children, Charles (Tammy) Parsons, Jr., of Edon, Ohio, Jestine (John) Curry, of Edgerton, Carrie Ann (Dan) Kammeyer, of Bryan, Dawn (Kevin) Brewton, of Battle Creek, Michigan, and Kelly (Bill) Minion, in Iowa; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Erby, in Texas, and Verna Hutchison, of Coldwater, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kevin Dryer; and two sisters, Nancy Joan Walz and Arlene Musser.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.  Services will follow at 7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Paul Collins officiating.

Memorials are requested to Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

 

