Betty Roach (1929-2022)

Betty J. Roach, age 92, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away early Friday morning, April 1, 2022 at Swanton Valley Health Care.

Betty was born in Frederick, Maryland on November 21, 1929 to the late Mason and Katherine (Baker) Lewis.

She married Donald L. Roach in July, 1945 and he preceded her in death in 2008.

Betty worked for the wire factory in Wauseon for 10 years, then for Globe Wire in Wauseon for 8 years until their closing.

During her spare time, Betty enjoyed doing yard work and being with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

She was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church for many years. Betty was also involved in the community by volunteering at The Open Door.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynda (John) Govert; Donald (Deb) Roach, Jr.; David (Diane) Roach; brother, Donald Wayne (Peggy) Lewis; sister, Candace Green; grandchildren, Angela (Kevin) McShea; Sara (David) Conrad; Erica (Steve) Gage; Elliot (Chasey) Roach; great grandchildren, Adam; Grace; Jakob; Timothy; Graham; Isla; Jed and Charlie.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Preston “Ikey” Lewis; Kenneth Lewis and grandson, Josh Roach.

Family and friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta from 4 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Funeral services for Betty will be held at Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 beginning at 11 AM with Pastor Dawn Trapp officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515 or The Open Door, 104 Monroe St., Delta, Ohio 43515.

