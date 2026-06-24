Charles William Ivey (1981 – 2026)

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Charles William Ivey, age 45, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 19, 2026, as a result of a motorcycle accident. Chuck was a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and detailing.

He loved riding his motorcycle, spending time with his dogs and loved his children.

Charles was born May 27, 1981, in Gallatin, Tenn., the son of John W. and Gail B. (Owen) Ivey.

He is survived by his fiancée, Melissa Bellman, of Defiance; children, Mackensie (Brandon) Etherly, of Springfield, Tenn., Charles Ivey, of Burns, Tenn., and Elizabeth Ivey, of Seattle, Wash.; grandson, Levi; and several siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held in Tennessee. His local arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.