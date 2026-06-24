Thomas O’Brien Levenson (1955 – 2026)

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Thomas O’Brien Levenson, 70, passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Florida, on March 5, 2026.

Born on April 19, 1955, Tom graduated from Bryan High School in 1973. A talented athlete, he served as a starting center on the Bryan Golden Bears football team for two years. After high school, Tom attended Walsh College before completing his education at Adrian College, where he developed many lifelong friendships.

Tom loved the water and spent his winters in Sarasota, Florida, where he enjoyed boating and fishing in the Gulf. His summers were spent at the family cottage on Clear Lake, Indiana, where he enjoyed fishing, sailing and Sunday pontoon boat rides to Kasota Island to listen to local bands play. Clear Lake held a special place in his heart and provided countless cherished memories throughout his life.

Tom also had a special love for dogs. His beloved companions, Leo and Nala, brought him years of friendship, loyalty and joy. A generous and caring person, Tom was always willing to help others and touched many lives through his kindness.

He is survived by his one true love, Renata da Silva, of Sarasota, Florida; his sister, Ann Roan, of Vero Beach, Florida; his nephew, Kerry Roan, of Vero Beach, Florida; his great-niece, Mary Ann Roan; and his great-nephew, Sylvester Roan.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 5, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Red Barn, 6805 North 875 East, Fremont, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, Indiana, in recognition of the Levenson family’s support for the Conservancy and Tom’s lifelong love of Clear Lake and its natural beauty.