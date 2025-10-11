Charlotte Greathouse (1950 – 2025)

(Attended Life Changing Church)

Charlotte Ann Greathouse, age 75, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, October 10, 2025 at CHP Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Charlotte worked at Hayes Albion for several years and Arrow Tru-Line. She attended Life Changing Church, enjoyed making crafts and listening to gospel music, but most of all, enjoyed time with her family.

Charlotte was born February 19, 1950, in Pioneer, Ohio, the daughter of Clinton Arthur and Naomi I. (Kirkingburg) Day. She married David Greathouse on March 23, 1984 in Pioneer and he survives.

Charlotte is also survived by her sons, Judd Buttermore, of Montpelier and Todd (Beth) Buttermore, of Ney; 2 grandchildren, Allison (Will) Greutman, of Stryker and Ashley (Blake) Stevenson, of Fremont, IN; 4 great grandchildren, Graham, Miles, Emmet and Elliot and her brother, Keith (Trudy) Day, of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruthetta Day and Patricia “Pat” Partee and brother, Charles Day

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 16, 2025 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025 at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the American Cancer Society or CHP Inpatient Hospice Center.

