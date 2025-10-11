Wayne Nofzinger (1930 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Archbold High School)

Wayne Leroy Nofzinger, age 95, of Stryker, passed away on October 10, 2025, at the Fulton County Health Center. Wayne was a Shipping Supervisor for Bil-Jax.

Wayne was born on July 17, 1930, in Fulton County, to the late Walter Lee and Nora Mae (Smith) Nofzinger. He graduated from Archbold High School.

He married Ruthanna “Shan” (Gerken) on February 26, 1950, and they were married for over 75 years.

Surviving Wayne is his wife, Shan; daughter, Connie (Sandi) Geha of Adrian; daughter, Marsha Lynn (Thatcher Jones) Riley of Mexico; daughter-in-law, Tina Nofzinger of Archbold; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Wayne Nofzinger; parents; and all nine of his siblings.

A memorial service for Wayne will take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the Stryker First Lutheran Church, at 11am, with Minister Chris Staup officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stryker First Lutheran Church or Sauder Village.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Nofzinger family.