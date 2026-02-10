Chris Emmons (1962 – 2026)

(Honoring Memory Of Alvordton Resident)

ALVORDTON, OH—Chris Allan Emmons, age 63, of rural Alvordton, died Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Elara Caring Hospice.

Born Dec. 5, 1962, in Morenci, he was the third child of Leland and Darlene (Ries) Emmons. He grew up in Morenci and was a 1981 graduate of Morenci Area Schools. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he honorably served for six years until 1987.

In 1996, he met the former Melinda Kay Grime of Archbold at Melody’s in Fayette. They quickly fell in love and were married in West Unity the following year on Sept. 6, 1997.

Chris was employed at the former Standard Register in Adrian for 18 years and later worked as a maintenance supervisor at IAC in Wauseon for 19 years prior to medical disability in October 2024.

An avid outdoorsman, Chris loved fishing, building, and playing outside with his grandchildren. He was mechanically inclined and was known to be able to fix virtually anything, and was happy to selflessly give of his time to help anyone in need.

He and Melinda enjoyed frequent trips each year to visit some of their favorite people in Missouri. Chris was quiet yet enjoyed social settings, as long as he wasn’t the center of attention. He was funny but humble, and his happy-go-lucky personality and carefree singing will be forever missed.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 28 years, Melinda, is his mother, Darlene Emmons of Clayton; two sons, Ben (Crystal) Meyer and Nate (Tara) Meyer of Archbold; two brothers, Lee Emmons (Teresa Hutchison) and Eric (Sandy) Emmons of Morenci; his sister, Margret Emmons of Clayton; six grandchildren, Zach (Meredith), Carson, Braden, Carlee, Jesse, and Luci; a great-granddaughter, Callie; his beloved canine companion, Allie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, from 1 to 5 p.m. Private committal will take place in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Archbold.

Memorial contributions can be made to benefit the ALS Association. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.