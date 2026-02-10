William Hoffman (1947 – 2026)

(1966 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

William Michael Hoffman of Edgerton passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2026, at age 78.

He was the much-loved husband of Vicky. Born in Brazil, Indiana, to Charles and Mary (Bond) Hoffman, Mike cherished his early years in southern Indiana with family and his special cousin, Sue Hubble.

The family later moved to Bryan, Ohio, where he graduated in 1966. He then served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a sergeant of the D-Troop, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment from 1968 to 1969.

He went on to attend Jackson Business University, earning his associate degree in 1972. He was eventually hired at BCP, where he later went to school to become a maintenance technician, working there until his retirement. This is where he met the love of his life, Vicky Ridenour. They married June 28, 1991.

William loved traveling with her to Florida in the winter to the Fort Myers area and Sanibel Island. He enjoyed quiet mornings on the porch swing at their country home. He loved music, especially the blues, and attended many concerts.

He liked fishing, keeping up his property, and working on his Cushman scooters. He treasured his dogs, Beanie and Buster. He treasured his family. He loved life and was quick with a smile.

He belonged to the Vintage Motor Scooter Club and the VVA. He was a past member of the Cruise-in Nites Vintage Car Club, where he enjoyed showing and driving his 1966 Corvette.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Hoffman, and a brother, John Hoffman. He is survived by his wife, Vicky; sister, Kim (Ken) Mocherman; brothers, Chuck (Diane) Hoffman and Jeff (Karen) Hoffman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring William’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Charitable donations may be made to the Defiance County Humane Society.

William's obituary was lovingly prepared by his wife, Vicky.