Chris Stuckey (1974 – 2025)

Chris Allen Stuckey, age 51, of Wauseon, passed away on September 23, 2025.

Chris was born on April 2, 1974, to Gary and Marlene (Gerig) Stuckey. He graduated from Hilltop High School in 1992, and obtained his Auto Body Certification for Four County.

He married Brenda (Randall), and she survives. Chris enjoyed gardening, especially flowers and his fruit trees.

He was a “fix anything” person. He also enjoyed motorcycles and cars. In down time, he enjoyed vacationing, especially to Cancun. Chris owned rental real estate in the area.

Surviving Chris is his wife, Brenda; daughters, Emma and Anna; mother, Marlene Stuckey; sister, Amy (Mark) Stevens of Stryker; brother, Tim (Christy) Stuckey of Stryker; and brother, Ryan Stuckey of Bryan. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Phyllis (Rollin) Shipman; sister-in-law, Diane (Murry) Schaffner; brother-in-law, Dennis Randall; brother-in-law, Richard Randall; sister-in-law, Sheila Favorite; and brother-in-law, James (Penny) Randall. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary; and in-laws, Blaine and Mary Jane Randall.

All services will be private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Stuckey family.