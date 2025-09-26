Robert “Bob” Nailor (1946 – 2025)

(Member Of Bryan Alliance Church)

Robert “Bob” S. Nailor, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Bob retired from the US Federal Court in Detroit as a computer programmer. He served 5 years in the US Navy from 1965-1970.

During that time he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

He worked as a Russian interpreter and was on the USS Decatur when it was commissioned. Bob was also a author with several books published.

He enjoyed working on his computer and making the illustrations for his books. Bob was a member of the Bryan Alliance Church.

Robert S. Nailor was born on December 31, 1946, in Sioux City, IA, the son of Robert B. and Loraine (Dunne) Nailor. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1965, attended Purdue University and earned an Associate Degree from Northwest State Community College. He married Violet I. Bowers on August 7, 1976 in Sherwood, OH and she survives.

Along with his wife, Bob is survived by his sons, Jeff (Lori) Nailor, of Bryan, David (Sue) Nailor, of Edon, Aaron (Jessica) Nailor, of Gibralter, MI and Rob (Melissa) Nailor, of Lincoln Park, MI; 10 grandchildren, David (Kayce), Steven (Morgan), Shylo (Adam), Kaitlyn (Allister), Hailey (Daniel), Corra (Landon), Zora, Keeley, Jaxson and Mikayla; 12 great grandchildren, Emma, Gracelynn, Myles, Calie, Kamdyn, Myla, Easton, Beau, Angus, Kingston, Ariella and Colt; brother, George (Linda) Nailor, of Bryan and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a younger brother, Donald “Donnie” Nailor.

Visitation for Bob will be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Mark Jermeay officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity

Memorials in honor of Robert S. Nailor may be given to the Kidney Fund or American Heart Association. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.