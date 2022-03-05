Christopher Wieczorek (1968-2022)

Facebook

Christopher S. Wieczorek, 53, from Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and friends on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Chris was born on Sept. 17, 1968, in Toledo, Ohio, to Anthony and Jeannelynn (Robinson) Wieczorek.

Chris was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, and relocated to Bryan, Ohio, in 1989 to work and eventually take ownership of the family business, Bryan Muffler Center.

Chris enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching NASCAR (especially Mark Martin), playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

Chris is survived by his mother, Jeanne Wieczorek, Bryan, Ohio; son, Christopher Wieczorek II, Bowling Green, Ohio; brother, David (Michelle) Wieczorek, Toledo, Ohio; sister, Dawn (Wade) Rosebrook, Bryan, Ohio; two nieces and two nephews; and seven great-nieces and -nephews; and special friend, Michele Wieczorek.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wallace and Marcella (Dibble) Wieczorek; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Gloria (Slayton) Robinson; father, Anthony Wieczorek; brother, Anthony Wieczorek Jr.; and son, Scott James Bunnell.

Per Chris’ wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family will be planning a celebration of life in his honor at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Chris’ honor to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The family would also like to thank ProMedica Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the compassionate care they provided Chris and his family at the end of his life.