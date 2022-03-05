Christopher Wieczorek (1968-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 5, 2022

Christopher S. Wieczorek, 53, from Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and friends on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Chris was born on Sept. 17, 1968, in Toledo, Ohio, to Anthony and Jeannelynn (Robinson) Wieczorek.

Chris was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, and relocated to Bryan, Ohio, in 1989 to work and eventually take ownership of the family business, Bryan Muffler Center.

Chris enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching NASCAR (especially Mark Martin), playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

Chris is survived by his mother, Jeanne Wieczorek, Bryan, Ohio; son, Christopher Wieczorek II, Bowling Green, Ohio; brother, David (Michelle) Wieczorek, Toledo, Ohio; sister, Dawn (Wade) Rosebrook, Bryan, Ohio; two nieces and two nephews; and seven great-nieces and -nephews; and special friend, Michele Wieczorek.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wallace and Marcella (Dibble) Wieczorek; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Gloria (Slayton) Robinson; father, Anthony Wieczorek; brother, Anthony Wieczorek Jr.; and son, Scott James Bunnell.

Per Chris’ wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family will be planning a celebration of life in his honor at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Chris’ honor to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The family would also like to thank ProMedica Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the compassionate care they provided Chris and his family at the end of his life.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 3,700 readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Christopher Wieczorek (1968-2022)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*