Claren Osmun (1938 – 2026)

Claren W. Osmun, 87, of Farmer Township, Ohio, passed away and entered Heaven on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at Vancrest of Hicksville.

Claren was born June 26, 1938, in Farmer Township, Defiance County, Ohio, son of the late Cletus G. and Mary E. (Scott) Osmun.

He was a 1956 graduate of Farmer High School. Claren enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on January 22, 1957 and served his country honorably until his discharge on December 1, 1963.

He married Phyllis C. Peter on January 26, 1963, in St. John Lutheran Church in Hicksville. In his teens, Claren was baptized at the former Farmer Church of Christ and later became a dedicated member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Hicksville, Ohio.

A Bible scholar, he taught Sunday School and Catechism, led various Bible studies, sang in the choir, served on various committees and on church council, and volunteered on many camping and backpacking trips with the church youth.

Claren was also a member of the Farmer American Legion Post 137, Farm Bureau, Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association and served as a board member with the Crippled Children & Adult Society.

At a young age, Claren and his 10 siblings learned the value of hard work. He mowed lawns, worked in Rowe’s Orchard and was a farm hand for a couple local farmers.

After his time in the military, and upon returning to Northwest Ohio, he worked at ARO and for Winzeler Products, before going to work as a clerk for Norfolk & Southern Railroad, retiring in June 2000 after 34 years of service. In retirement, Claren farmed, worked for the Edgerton Parks Department and as a driver for NEMCO Med.

He enjoyed watching Fairview Apache baseball, softball, college basketball and football. He liked to golf, travel, read WWII history, and being entertained by anything with an engine, including antique tractors and tractor pulls.

Claren was a “friend to many and stranger to none” and will be remembered for his friendly “hello”, graciousness and warm smile.

Surviving is his wife, Phyllis C. Osmun of Farmer Township; son, Nathan Osmun of Farmer Township; sister, Elaine (Gaylon dec.) Davis of Defiance, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Claren was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, William, Drexel, Dwayne, Cletus Jr. and Dwight Osmun; and four sisters, Aurel Mack, Laurel Koch, Mary Lou Geren and Sharon Essi-Ribeira.

Visitation for Claren W. Osmun will be held Tuesday, January 13, 2026, from 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon at St. John Lutheran Church, 812 East High Street, Hicksville, Ohio 43526. Funeral Services will immediately follow in the church beginning at 12:00 Noon with Minister Alex Heffelfinger officiating. Interment will follow in Lost Creek Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio, where military rites will be accorded by the combined honor detail from the Farmer American Legion Post 137, Hicksville American Legion Post 223 and Sherwood VFW Post 5665. Flowers can be delivered to the church during business hours on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s services.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville. Memorial contributions can be directed to St. John Lutheran Church – Hicksville, or to the Crippled Children & Adult Society. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.