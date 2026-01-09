Joshua Ginoza (1990 – 2026)

(Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

ARCHBOLD – Joshua James Ginoza, age 35, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Josh was born in Wauseon on June 21, 1990, to James M. Ginoza and Pamela K. (Blosser) and Todd Moody.

After graduating from Wauseon High School, Josh served his country in the United States Army. Most recently, Josh worked in computer security for Horizon in Columbus.

Knowing Josh was to know he had a very loving heart. His smile would light up the room and he was always the first one to give you a big hug. His love overflowed for his four nieces, Brooklyn, Emberlyn, Gwendolyn, and Gracelyn, and for his former wife, Brittani.

In his free time, Josh loved to hike and shoot slingshots with his best friend and cousin, Jacob Markley; even learning to make his own slingshots. He was known for being a world traveler, foodie, and stained-glass artist. Josh was an expert Glock shooter – earning many awards for his marksmanship.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Pamela (Todd) Moody and James Ginoza; brother, Mitchell (Jasmine) Ginoza; sister, Jasmine Ginoza; grandparents, Beverly (David) Lloyd; nieces, Brooklyn, Emberlyn, Gwendolyn, and Gracelyn; and his two beloved cats, Zia and Roland.

Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Patricia (Brehm) Blosser; and his paternal grandparents, Paul Kazuo Ginoza and Shigeko Toma.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Memorial services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Nick Hudson officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.marryfh.com. Memorial donations in Josh’s memory may be given to the family for future consideration.

The Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.