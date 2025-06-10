Clarence “Jack” Hartzell III (1946 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Clarence “Jack” L. Hartzell, III, age 78, of Wauseon, passed away on June 8, 2025, at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

Jack worked for Toledo Edison as an Operations Manager, retiring after 36 years. Jack was born on October 11, 1946, in Britt, Iowa, to the late Clarence and Marie (Handeland) Hartzell, Jr.

Clarence graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1964, and later from Lourdes University with a Bachelor of Business. On October 12, 1968, Jack married the love of his life, Charlene (Smith), and she survives.

Jack served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1968. Jack enjoyed farming and attending his grandchildren’s academic and athletic events.

He was an active member of the Masonic Community and Family, and had served on the Browning Masonic Community Board in Waterville.

Surviving Jack is his wife, Charlene; daughter, Sheila (Thomas) Vernot; son, Clarence (Elizabeth) Hartzell, IV; grandchildren, Ivy Hartzell, Taylor (Andrew) Kohls, Clarence Hartzell V, Kyle (Palmer) Vernot, and Braden (Ella) Vernot; and great-grandchildren, Kylie Merriweather, Lilly Hartzell, and Ellie Kohls. He is also survived by sisters, Judy (Don) Lewis, Jan (Ken) Murphy, and Joyce (Mike Waybright) Fike. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Jack will take place on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 4pm to 7pm. A masonic service will take place at 6:30pm at the funeral home, led by the Wauseon Lodge No. 349. A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Kent Norr officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice or the Browning Masonic Home in Waterville, Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Hartzell family.