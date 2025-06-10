Joseph Eicher (1936 – 2025)

(Graduated From Lyons High School In 1955)

Joseph Herbert Eicher, 88 of Wauseon, passed away on June 5, 2025, at Ebeid Hospice Center in Sylvania, Ohio surrounded by loved ones.

Joe was born October 11, 1936, in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Edward and Flossie (Wentz) Eicher.

He graduated in 1955 from Lyons High School. He joined the Marine Corp January 31, 1956 serving 2 years. On August 16, 1959, he married Caroline (Smith) in Wauseon, Ohio.

Joe worked at Gulf Refining, Dinner Bell, Foodland, IGA Delta, Roseman’s Meat, Pettisville Meats, and Kroger Defiance before retiring. He was a member of the Aetna Grange. As a founding member of the Fulton County Sand Sifters, many remember all the dances at the hall in Ottokee, Ohio. He also called many square dances over the years.

He enjoyed gardening, mowing grass, and working outside. Joe never met a stranger and would jump in to help anyone with a smile. Joe was loved by all who knew him and we were blessed to know him.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 65 years Caroline, son Shelby (Janet) Eicher, Tulsa, Ok, son Aaron (Deb) Eicher, Wauseon, OH. Grandchildren Nathan (Tennille) Eicher, Tulsa, OK, Paul (Kirstan) Eicher, Sapulpa, OK, Isaac (Marcela) Eicher, Hermitage, TN, Rachael Eicher, Wauseon, OH, Spencer (Jessica) Eicher, Wauseon, OH, Shannon Navarro, Wauseon, OH, Tyler Moll, Dearborn , MI, Erica Moll ( Damian), Toledo, OH, Kyle Moll (Travis), Columbus, OH. Great grandchildren Jesse, Elliott, Caleb, Alia, Alexander, Kamryn, Aubree, Preslee, Whitney, McKennah, Addison, Maverick, Lily, Tristan, and Tyler. Sisters Luella Markley, and Peggy (Jerry) Warren. Brother Lowell (Cheryl) Eicher and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, three brothers, grandson Jeremy Navarro , and great granddaughter Malia.

At Joe’s request there will not be a service,. He donated his body to University of Toledo Medical Center Educational Department. We the family would like to give our thanks to the Hospice staff for helping make this transition easier for him.

If you wish to make a monetary donation, please consider Fulton County Humane Society or the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.