Allen Clark (1937 – 2025)

Allen L. Clark, 87, of Pioneer passed away on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born on October 28, 1937 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Floyd “Sam” and Rachel (Allen) Clark.

Al graduated from Pioneer High School and then went on to attend the University of Toledo.

From 1956 – 1958, he honorable served his country in the United States Marine Corp. On his birthday in 1995, Al married Roberta “Bobbie” Fackler in Pioneer, and she survives.

For more than 40 years Al was an engineer for ARO Corporation in Bryan and he was also the fiscal officer for Madison Township for 40 years.

For several years, Al enjoyed coaching the boys when they were involved with the Pioneer Little League. He was a member of the Montpelier Moose, the Pioneer American Legion and the Eagles of Montpelier.

Al is survived by his wife Bobbie of 29 years; three sons, Michael (Tracey) Clark of Camden, Michigan, Mark (Andrea) Clark of Pioneer, and James (Rachel) Clark of Jackson, Georgia; step children, Mike (Amy) Short, Dan (Jane) Short and David (Cammie) Short all of West Unity; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; ten step grandchildren; 17 step great grandchildren; brother Tom (Lynn) Clark of Pioneer; and two sisters Ilene (Gene) McCrea of Edgerton and Charlotte (Jack) Downing of Pioneer. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025 from 2-5 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A service will immediately follow at 5pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pioneer Little League or the Pioneer American Legion. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com