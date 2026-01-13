Rex Flower (1960 – 2026)

(Attended Life Changing Church In Edgerton)

Rex Earl Flower, 65, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 10, 2026, in Panama City Florida with his daughter Denia by his side.

He was born on September 23, 1960, in Bryan, Ohio to Dale and Maxine (Fry) Flower. Rex graduated from Edon High School and retired from Letts Industries in Pioneer after 30 plus years.

Rex attended Life Changing Church in Edgerton and Lighthouse Church in Panama City, Florida. He was a member of the Montpelier Moose and the Montpelier Eagles. Rex enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time his dog Rex.

He is survived by his children Heather (Tyson) Allman of Defiance, Cristin (Nick) Schappert of Defiance and Denia Meyer of Panama City, Florida; 9 grandchildren, Cole and Caden Allman, Zane, Zaeli and Embree Meyer, Cassidy, Kendall, Shelby and Callie Schappert; siblings Chuck Flower of Montpelier, LaVon (Lois) Flower of Montpelier, Doris (Jim) Laser of West Unity and Theresa (Dave) McDowell of Bryan.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathy Ensman, Toby Simpkins, Alice Deck, Vickie Flower and Jane Jeko; and two brothers, Gary and Don Flower.

Visitation for Rex will be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026, from 12pm to 4pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Monday at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Byron Adams to officiate. Interment to follow at Brown Cemetery in Bryan.

Memorials may be made in Rex’s memory to the Montpelier Senior Center. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.