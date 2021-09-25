Cleveland Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison In Connection With Car Theft In Archbold

Two individuals were sentenced on September 22, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Deztaney Spencer, 22, of Cleveland, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

She stole a motor vehicle and failed to comply with an order or signal of a police officer for her to stop. She also retained a second motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Spencer to 12 months in prison for Receiving Stolen Property, 12 months In prison for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and 36 months in prison for Failing to Comply. Said sentences to be served consecutively with one another, for a total prison term of 60 months.

Jordan McGowan, 24, of Bryan, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. He did knowingly sell or offer to sell Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. McGowan to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, complete a dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare, and serve 80 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. McGowan spending 16 months in prison.