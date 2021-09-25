Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 12 Indictments

On September 20, 2021, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

JUAN D. HERNANDEZ, age 32, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about August 15, 2021, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 21CR104.

LOGAN P. KEEFER, age 30, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about May 29, 2021, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 21CR110.

CHARLES J. GBUR JR., age 59, of Maumee, OH, was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. On or about August 24, 2021, he allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle that he allegedly operated while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 210R115.

JESSE V. WHITEHEAD, age 31, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about August 9, 2021 to August 13, 2021, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. 21CR112.

TERRY L. MURPHY, age 33, of Morenci, MI, was indicted on one count of Possession of Marijuana. On or about June 23, 2021, he allegedly possessed marijuana. 21CR114.

JESSIE L. DE LA GARZA, age 31, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Burglary, one count of Burglary, one count of Aggravated Trespass, two counts of Criminal Damaging, and one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about September 6, 2021, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense while possessing a deadly weapon. He also allegedly created a substantial risk of physical harm to property belonging to two people. Lastly, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. 21CR106.

SHAE A. CARTER, age 30, of Swanton, OH, was Indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond, and one count of Theft. On or about July 13, 2021, she allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. On or about August 27, 2021, she allegedly failed to appear for her pre-trial conference scheduled on August 27, 2021. 21CR108.

AMBER L. BARNETT, age 20, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Obstructing Justice. On or about September 3, 2021, she allegedly provided another person with means of avoiding discovery or apprehension. 21CR116.

TOMAS RAMOS, III, age 34, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Felonious Assault, two counts of Aggravated Robbery, and two counts of Robbery. On or about September 9, 2021, while allegedly committing a theft offense, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause serious physical harm to another with a deadly weapon. 21CR111.

AVERY C. GIBSON, age 28, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about September 10, 2021, he allegedly retained a license plate knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that they had been stolen. 21CR107.

RALPH A. DELACRUZ, age 58, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Register as a Sexually Oriented Offender. On or about the month of March 2020 to September 9, 2021, he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender with the Fulton County Sheriff within three days of entering Fulton County. 21CR113.

AUGUSTINE A. CHAPA, age 34, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about December 11, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 21CR109.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.