Clifford Mann (1943 – 2024)

(Resided In Waldron, MI)

Veteran

Clifford D. Mann, 80 of Waldron, Michigan passed away peacefully on Friday, February 23, 2024 at his home.

He was born on April 9, 1943 in Camden Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan to Dale and Catherine (Carpenter) Mann. He served his country for three years in the United States Army from 1962-1965.

Clifford was one of the construction workers that built Merry Lake and Lake Diane in southern Hillsdale County.

The crew bought their lunches at a restaurant in Pioneer where he met Sharol D. Douglass, whom he married on December 3, 1966, and she survives.

Clifford also worked for Aro Corporation in Bryan, Ohio for 44 years, with his last position being a CNC Machinist.

He enjoyed being a leader in the Country Get-A-Longs 4-H Club, attending and taking his 520 John Deere to tractor pulls and spending time with his miniature horses. In Clifford and Sharol’s spare time they attended many auctions, fairs, and festivals.

He is survived by his wife Sharol of 57 years; two children Craig Mann of Pioneer, Ohio and Dawn Lasich of Waldron, Michigan; three grandsons, Jacob Mann, Trent Lasich and Chayse Lasich; two great grandchildren, Emmerson, and Sunny Mann; a sister Janice Shinabery of Logan, Utah; a brother Cleo Mann of Dardanelle, Arkansas and many nieces and nephews.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, a stillborn son, Todd Michael Mann, and a brother Lee Mann.

Visitation hours will be on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 from 4-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be on Thursday at 11 am at the Betzer Community Church, 8980 Camden Road, Pittsford, Michigan with Pastor Kim Repp to officiate. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township, Michigan with military honors presented by the Pioneer American Legion.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Betzer Community Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com