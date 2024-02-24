Karl Kiehl Sr. (1936 – 2024)

(Retired From Bards Manufacturing In Bryan)

Karl F. Kiehl Sr., 87 of Montpelier, OH died at Evergreen Nursing Center on February 19, 2024 with his loving wife of 47 years by his side. Karl was born in Upper Sandusky, OH on September 11, 1936 to Russell Dorothy (Wertman) Kiehl.

Karl attended Upper Sandusky school. He served in the Air Force from 1955 to 1957. Karl worked various jobs including Lucas Funeral Home & his long-term job at Marion Brick in Morral, OH.

After moving to West Unity, OH he worked for Bards Manufacturing in Bryan, OH until he retired in 1998. Karl married Thelma (Hulbert) Forry on September 24, 1976 in Upper Sandusky.

He is survived by his wife, his brother Daniel Kiehl of Upper Sandusky, their children Ruth Bashore, Teresa (Jeff) Brown of Upper Sandusky, Sandy (Doug) Noon of Carey, OH, Karl Jr (Jennifer) Kiehl of Fostoria, OH, Jim Jr (Barb) Forry of Morral, OH, Jason (Misty) Forry of Pioneer, OH, Jenny Forry of West Unity, OH, 16 grandkids, 22 great grandkids, 4 great-great grandkids, many nephews and nieces and countless friends.

Karl is proceeded in death by his parents, his sisters Ruth Strinka, Shirley Shifflet and Janis Chinn.

He was a proud member of the Salt Rock Fire Department in Morral. Karl was a longtime member of the Moose and the Lions Club.

He attended the Kunkle & Alvordton United Brethren Church. Karl enjoyed spending time with his wife, going for drives, bowling, playing cards and drinking coffee at Rowe’s.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on March 26, 2024 at Alvordton United Brethren Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 am prior to the 10:30 service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.