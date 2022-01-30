Colleen Gorsuch (1971-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Colleen Sue Gorsuch, age 50, of Wauseon, OH passed away on January 26th in her home surrounded by family, friends, and caregivers.

She was born in Wauseon on April 11th, 1971 to William A. Gorsuch and Linda L. (Kline) Gorsuch. Colleen was a 1993 graduate of Wauseon High School.

She worked for many years at Triangular Processing, where she worked hard at recycling. If you asked her about what she did at work, it was usually “shred, shred, shred”.

You could definitely hear the annoyance in her voice. She did earn the privilege of being the very first Recycling Queen in the Wauseon Homecoming Parade in 2011.

Colleen was truly a gift from heaven and became a treasure to anyone who met her. Her sweet smile will always be remembered.

Her interests were many – bowling, coloring, board games, card games, and electronic games – like Yahtzee in the bathroom with volume turned all the way up.

And if you’ve ever met her, you no doubt know she liked to cheat, always with the biggest laugh because she knew you knew.

She enjoyed swimming, camping, country music, and going to concerts with her Mom.

She came from a large family of 9. She loved spending time with her family and so adored her brothers, Bill and Rob. Having 6 sisters, she was always doted on especially at celebrations.

She got spoiled! Growing up with her nieces, Lauren and Caitlin, they shared so many great times. It’s even been noted, on more than one occasion, that Lauren was favored over her sister Sandy.

Colleen has happily resided with the Parkside Family Care Home for over 20 years, enjoying so much of life. She was so well cared for by many, beautiful people who became her family, our family!

She and her best friend, Margie, always enjoyed visits from her great-nephew, Leo. She so cherished her friendship with Margie and they were the cutest in their Minion costumes.

She is survived by seven of her siblings; Sandra (Jim) Friess, William W. (Teresa) Gorsuch, Barbara (Dennis) Diehn, Virginia (Wesley) Shoup, JoAnn (Lenny) Wietecha, Jacque (Derrick) Jennings, Catherine Napierala; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, beloved big brother Robert K. Gorsuch and sister-in-law Teresa (William) Gorsuch.

A celebration of life will be held at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon on February 5, 2022, at 1pm. A time of visitation will begin at 10am at the funeral home. To protect her family and friends, masks are required, and social distancing appreciated .

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the residents of the Parkside Family Care Home: Margie, Lea, Janet, Jeremy and Margaret. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Gorsuch family.

The obituary for Colleen has been lovingly prepared by her family.