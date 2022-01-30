Roberta “Corky” Nihart (1929-2022)

Facebook

Roberta Corkle “Corky” Nihart, a native of Fulton County, died Jan. 27 at an assisted living facility in Hilliard, Fla., less than two weeks from her 93rd birthday.

Corky was born in 1929 near Pettisville to Sterling and Laura Corkle. She moved to a Fayette-area farm from Archbold for her senior year and graduated from Gorham-Fayette High School in 1947.

She married George Nihart of Fayette and lived in various states during his career as a mortician and later in the mobile home industry while raising her family of four children.

She worked in various administrative positions including Nash Tech in Rocky Mount, N.C., and a mobile home manufacturing company in Florida.

In retirement in Folkston, Ga., she enjoyed playing various card games, reading, doing crossword puzzles and visits with family.

Corky is survived by a daughter, Patti Becker of Folkston; a son, George (and Brooks), of Winston-Salem, N.C.; a sister, Ruthann (and Warren) Esterline of Mission Viejo, Calif.; eight grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Brad; a daughter, Jody; and brothers Richard, Robert and Roger.

No services were held. Her ashes will be buried with her husband at Sardis Cemetery in Folkston.