Community Rallying To Financially Help Local Amish Family

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

Less than a month ago, a local Amish woman and her two children were seriously injured following an accident involving a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and an Amish buggy in Center Township.

With mounting medical expenses facing the local Amish family involved, a fundraiser is being organized on the weekend of December 20-21 with a 50-50 raffle taking place at the State Line Gun Show at 18864 County Road 13 in Pioneer. All the proceeds from the raffle will go to the family.

The crash happened in Center Township on County Road G near County Road 10. It resulted in the mother, who was pregnant at the time of the accident, being forced to deliver her baby two months early, and her other two children being seriously injured.

The baby currently remains hospitalized and will be for at least another month and the family has been unable to hold the baby.

Tom Harding, who resides on State Route 576 in Center Township, knew the family personally since he moved into the area.

“I know the family quite well,” said Tom Harding. “Being a neighbor, I’m able to help them out in various ways with different kinds of tasks.”

The night the accident had occurred, Harding had heard the sirens going past his house while he was getting ready to go bowling.

“I had people calling me from around the area to let me know there was a hit-and-run accident involving an Amish buggy,” said Harding.

“Immediately I was concerned because I knew all the people on that road. In fact, it was the Amish family that I knew personally where I speak with them at least twice a week.”

As the medical expenses for the Amish family increase each day, Harding has already retained a lawyer to try to cut the medical bills down.

“We don’t know how much insurance money is available,” pointed out Harding. “I’m helping them with that and getting the fundraiser started.”

Not only is the Amish family looking for financial help for medical costs, but also to purchase a new Amish buggy.

Harding had mentioned the Amish family horse as of this past week was looking like it was going to be lame, and they took it to a veterinarian, which is another expense.

In addition, the Amish Family is undergoing treatment by a local chiropractor who was coming in to work on those people who were involved in the accident.

“That’s a lot of costs that they’re having to put out,” pointed out Tom Harding. “They didn’t ask me to do it (fundraiser), but I’m doing it because I want to help them.”

Being a good neighbor is very important for Harding, who added the Amish family owns property next to him. “They helped me when I needed stuff, and I helped them with mutual respect and help,” he pointed out.

Harding had met with a couple from Swanton on Tuesday, December 2, who had driven to Bryan after they had seen him being interviewed on television.

They had wanted to help the Amish family and eventually presented a check of $1,000 and he took it straight to the family the next morning. “They were in shock, because they’re so grateful for the help that we’re doing,” said Harding following the $1,000 donation.

His wife, Kelly Peterson, had already established a go-fund me page to financially help the Amish family with medical expenses. The goal for the go-fund me page is $10,000. So far, over $8,500 has been raised to help the family out.

There will be another fundraiser to help the Amish family which is being planned for some time next spring with a 5K run coordinated by Harding’s brother, Terry Harding.

With the Christmas holidays upon us, Harding has gone the extra mile to help his Amish neighbors out at a critical time.

“I had a guy call me from Michigan wanting an address because people want to send Christmas cards with gift checks to the family,” he added.

“This story has already drawn statewide television coverage coming from Cleveland and Toledo, and it has really helped with our fundraiser. I have other people who are probably going to give cash donations that will go to the family.”