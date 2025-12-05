HOLIDAY CITY PLANNING COMMISSION: Commission Discusses Zoning Restrictions

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

The Holiday City Planning Commission met in regular session on Thursday, December 4, in village hall.

Commission members in attendance were Blair Campbell, Pamela Clark, Shawn Clark, Brooke Knepper, and Ryan Henricks.

Discussion was centered around a couple of zoning areas, R-2 which is for single family residency and R-6 for multiple family residency.

It was recommended for R-2 zoning is for livable residences to be kept within 1,200 square feet, and the other is a restriction for no commercial vehicles to be parked overnight.

The commission will again meet on Thursday, December 18 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss RS-2 zoning, which is designated for commercial business.