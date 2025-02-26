Wallace Ordway (1952 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

Wallace J. Ordway, age 73 years, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday February 16, 2025. He was born February 15, 1952 in Defiance, the son of Wallace and Hattie (Robertson) Ordway.

He was a farmer most of his life and had a passion for it until his last days. He worked at General Motors until he retired and made lifelong friends there.

He loved to travel and loved the ocean. His passion was his grandkids. He never missed any sporting event and of them were in. He was their biggest fan.

He was a huge Ohio State and Green Bay Packer fan. He took pride in share of stock he owned of the Packers.

He is survived by his two children, Kevin (Sara Fogt) Ordway of Defiance, and Kristi (Jaime Huerta) Ordway of Archbold; 4 grandkids, Kyle Ordway of Lexington Kentucky, Jack Ordway of Defiance, Madison (Zach Goff) Brown of Stryker and Allyson Huerta of Archbold who was his best friend, they were always together; and three brothers, Gaylon (Shirley) Ordway of Colorado Springs, Gary (Darlene) Ordway of Clearwater FL and Denny (Sharon) Ordway of Hicksville.

Celebration of life service will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family.