Connie Green (1955 – 2025)

(Lyons Resident)

Connie Ruth (Seel) Green, age 70, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 26, 2025, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid

Residence in Sylvania, Ohio. Born on October 10, 1955, in Bowling Green, Ohio, she was the daughter of Vernon and Nettie (Brashear) Seel.

The second of eight siblings, she spent her formative years in Swanton, Ohio, where memories were forged and friendships blossomed.

Connie’s journey took her through the halls of both Swanton High School and The University of Toledo. Yet it was not academia that defined her; rather, it was her vibrant spirit and multitude of talents that truly set her apart.

A “Jill of All Trades,” Connie’s creative heart found expression in many forms. She was an extraordinary florist, bringing beauty and life into every arrangement she crafted. Her passion for nurturing extended to her garden, where each bloom flourished under her attentive care.

Moreover, Connie demonstrated an admirable craftsmanship in quilting and the creation of rag rugs, each piece a testament to her dedication and artistic flair.

As a cook, she brought joy to countless gatherings with her extraordinary culinary skills, particularly during holiday meals, where the aromas of her kitchen would envelop family and friends in warmth and love.

The tapestry of Connie’s life is richly woven with love, particularly in the relationship she forged with her husband, John Green. They exchanged vows on June 25, 1988, embarking on a journey that would last nearly 32 years.

Their partnership was a profound bond, marked by compassion and unwavering support as she lovingly cared for John during his battle with cancer until his passing in 2020. Through it all, Connie’s commitment to family remained steadfast, and her greatest pride was found in her role as Mom to her three children and beloved Grame to her five grandchildren.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Ann (Joshua) Harsch; sons, T.J. (Becca) Peterson and Nathan Green; her cherished grandchildren, Claire, Jonathan, and Samuel Harsch, and Gabrielle and Isabella Green; her siblings, James (Margie) Seel, Roger (Lauren) Seel, Charles Seel, and Laura (James) Tumey; her sister-in-law Jodi (Mickey) Penn as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who were touched by her kindness.

Besides her beloved husband, John, Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Nettie Seel, and siblings John Seel, Elaine Frey, and Vickie Seel.

A private family burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Neapolis, Ohio. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.644.3601).