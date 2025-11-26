John Wurst (1952 – 2025)

(Loved Spending Time With Family)

FAYETTE – John W. Wurst, age 73, passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 23, 2025. John was born in Toledo on June 29, 1952, to the late Leroy and Jeanette (Shook) Wurst.

He was very proud of the fact her served six years in the United States Army, entering in 1973, and served his country faithfully until 1979.

John also took engineering classes at Northwest State Community College and worked as an Auto Cad Engineer. He loved to spend time with his family and in his latter years, greatly enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are his children, Ryan (Olha), Nathan, Mike and Heather (Josh) Stump; grandchildren, Valeriia, Ashlyn (Brandon), Caitlyn (Clayton) and Blake; and a brother, Leroy Wurst. Along with is parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sonny; and sisters, Jeanette and Lois.

According to John’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.marryfh.com.

Memorial donations in John’s memory may be given to Fayette Volunteer Firemen’s Association. The Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.