Charles New (1935-2020)

Charles William New, 85, of Archbold, passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1935 to William and Cora (Gentry) New in Anawalt, West Virginia. Charles retired from ITT Higbie in Archbold after 35 years. He enjoyed watching old westerns on TV and sitting on his front porch.

Charles is survived by his daughter Sue Ann (Darwin) Junge of Napoleon; step-children, Tom Young, and Susan (John) Grieser, both of Archbold, and Donald (Sheryl) Young of Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years Grace; stepson Paul Young; brother Sonny New and sister Shirley New.

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at 11 AM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with Pastor Peter C. Marcis officiating. Private interment will be in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call in the funeral home from 9 – 11 AM on Wednesday. The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP for Home Health Care.

