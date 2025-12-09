Connie Pence (1954 – 2025)

(Member Of Edgerton Church Of Christ)

Connie Sue Pence, age 70, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Connie was a registered nurse. She spent most of her career in surgical centers, setting up surgical centers and as the Director of Nursing.

She also owned the Village Flower Basket and was a floral designer. She was a member of the Edgerton Church of Christ where she shared her love of the Lord and her strong faith with others.

Connie loved music. She played piano, harp and was an excellent singer. She loved the snow and animals, but most of all enjoyed time with her family. She loved her niece and nephews as her own children.

Connie was born on December 14, 1954, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Marvin E. and Marilyn J. (Badman) Lundy. She was a 1973 graduate of Edgerton High School where she was the 1973 Homecoming Queen.

Connie graduated from Purdue University with an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1975 and became a Registered Nurse in 1979.

Connie is survived by her brother, Steven Lundy, of Edgerton; niece, Chelsea (David) Rockafellow and nephews, Cory (Molly) Cronin, Chad (Jenny) Cronin, Adam (Rachel) Lundy and Ryan (Megan) Lundy. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Deborah Cronin.

Visitation for Connie will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, OH. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Dan Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery

The family requests memorial donations to CHP Inpatient Hospice or the Williams County Humane Society.