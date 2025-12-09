Nancy Krieger (1944 – 2025)

(Member Of Zion Church Of Wauseon)

Nancy L. Krieger, age 80, of rural Wauseon stepped into eternity on December 6, 2025. Nancy was born on December 24, 1944, in Wauseon to Clifford S. and Annabelle M. (Perkins) Henricks.

She was a 1962 graduate of Chesterfield High School and continued her education at Davis Business college where she earned her BA Degree in finance. On September 20, 1969, she married Donald L. Krieger who survives.

Nancy donated 30+ years serving as a 4-H advisor, serving on the Fulton County Christian Music Ministries board and working in the finance industry. She was a member of the Zion Church of Wauseon (formerly the Wauseon Zion United Methodist Church).

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald; son Shawn (Kim) Krieger; daughters Dawn (Chris) McCallister, Kimberly (Scott) Smallman, KyLee (Jared) Oyer, and Amanda (Jon) Ehrsam; 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; brothers Richard (Sue) Henricks, Terry (Pam) Henricks, and Tim (Brenda) Long.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on December 9, 2025, at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. Interment will be in the Dutch Ridge Cemetery on December 10, 2025, at 9 a.m, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Dan Allen officiating.

In lieu of flowers suggested contributions are to the Fulton County Christian Music Ministries or Crossroads Evangelical Church.

