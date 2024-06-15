Connor Lehman (1995 – 2024)

(Resident Of Delta)

Connor Michael Lehman, age 29, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 12, 2024; a beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was born at Toledo Hospital on June 3, 1995 to Robert A. Lehman and Lora L. (Patterson) Lehman. He graduated from Delta High School in 2014 and went on to graduate from Michigan State University in 2019 with a degree in Construction Management.

After college, he worked for several construction firms, most recently as a project manager with Walsh Construction. Connor loved spending time with his dog, Samson, hiking outdoors, golfing and attending concerts.

He was brilliant, a hard worker, loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was the fun uncle to his nephews, Kamden and Holden and loved spoiling his new niece, Winnie.

His memory will live on through his mother, Lora (Rob) Staples of Delta; father, Rob (Cindy) Lehman of Wauseon; brother, Sean (Ashley) Lehman of Monclova; sister, Kayla (Zach) Nolen of Cleveland; step-sister, Breyana Staples of Delta; paternal grandparents, Robert (Lenore) Lehman, Jim (Donna) Garwood and Sue Waters; step-grandfather, Roger Spiess; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Connor was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gene and Winnie Patterson; fiancée, Tessa Osterhout; uncle, Scott Lehman and step-grandmother, Darla Spiess.

There will be no public services. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Connor’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.