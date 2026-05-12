Martin J. Roth (1942 – 2026)

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Martin J. Roth, of Delta, Ohio.

Martin J. Roth, age 84, of Delta, Ohio, died peacefully Friday afternoon, May 8, 2026, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Martin was born on April 13, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Edith and Silas “Buster” Roth.

Martin was a 1960 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, honorably serving as a Corporal where he served shipboard alongside the U.S. Navy, proudly acting as escort for the Brass. His service was a testament to his commitment to both his country and his community.

After the service, Martin worked for Freeman Supply Company. He pursued a further education at ITT for four years, where he earned a degree in Electronics and TV repair. Martin eventually retired from ITT Higby in Archbold, Ohio.

Martin was deeply involved in his community and family life. He and his family were active members of the Izaak Walton League, sharing in nature and fellowship. A gifted trap shooter, Martin lived and breathed the sport, earning respect and admiration from peers. His enthusiasm extended to the Delta American Legion Post #373, where he was known for his eagerness to always lend a helping hand.

Every Thursday held special meaning for Martin, enjoying lunch of country fried steak at Ryan’s Restaurant in Wauseon. He also looked forward to playing cards at the Legion. These moments reflect the warmth and camaraderie that characterized his personality.

Martin is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn Roth; his son, Kendall “Doc” Roth of Wauseon, Ohio and grandson, Justin D. Roth of Wauseon.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laura Roth; son, Brian Roth and brother, Richard Roth.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 14th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where services will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, with Military Honors accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delta American Legion Post #373 or the Delta Public Library.